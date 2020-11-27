Vernon Claude MauneyJanuary 4, 1954 - November 24, 2020Vernon Claude Mauney, 66, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Jan. 4, 1954, in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Jack Austin Mauney and Grace Lucille Haire Mauney Dunlap. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his stepfather, Buck Dunlap; and his brother, Austin Mauney.Vernon was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was a Supervisor with Southeastern Freight Lines for 40+ years.Survivors include his wife, Rhonda F. Mauney; three children, Jason Mauney wife, Ashlea, and their children, Dylaan and Madysan Mauney, Lindsey Barger, husband, Lee, and their children, Lucie and Levi Barger, and Daniel Mauney and wife, Danielle, and their daughter, Kinsley Mauney; brother, Rick Mauney and wife, Dee Dee; two stepbrothers, Dalton Dunlap and Donnie Dunlap; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Hooks officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1225 29th Ave Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.