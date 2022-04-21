Menu
Vernon Elsworth "Nooney" Henderson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Vernon "Nooney" Elsworth Henderson

July 13, 1930 - April 18, 2022

Vernon "Nooney" Elsworth Henderson, 91, of Lenoir, went home to his Lord and Savior Monday, April 18, 2022, at Amorem Hospice.

He was born July 13, 1930, in Hendersonville, to the late Vernon E. Henderson and Marie Barnette Henderson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean Mace Henderson who passed in 2007; and one sister, Barbara H. Simpson.

Vernon retired from Southern Bell after 37 years and later worked as a contractor for Centel Telephone. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing, golf, and being on the beach. He always put his family first. In his later years he enjoyed working puzzle books. He was a member of Lower Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Henderson proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Mark V. Henderson of the home; two daughters, Debbie Bradberry and husband, Ken, of Conover, DeAnn Bowen and husband, Brien of Hickory; two grandchildren, Chris Bradberry and wife, Jessica, Julia Smith and husband, Robert; five great-grandchildren, U.S. Army Specialist Ryan Bradberry, Dylan Smith, Cameron Smith, Logan Bradberry, Liam Bradberry; brother, Richard Henderson of Florida; and special friends, Art and Mary Farmer.

The family is very grateful to his caregivers, Carol Ann Yount and Jackie Chumbimuni, and the staff of Amorem Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Smith, James Howell, Robert Smith, Logan Bradberry, Brien Bowen, and Ken Bradberry. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Smith, Liam Bradberry, U.S. Army Specialist Ryan Bradberry and Art Farmer.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
