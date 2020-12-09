Menu
Victor Locklear
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Victor Locklear

September 23, 1953 - December 7, 2020

Victor Locklear, 67, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 23, 1953, he was the son of the late Datress and Magnolia Locklear. Victor was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. He enjoyed staying busy, was a humorous person, considered himself a craftsman and enjoyed eating good food, especially Butter Pecan Ice Cream. Victor was a loving husband, father, and brother.

Victor is survived by his wife, Cateena Marie Locklear; sons, Gary Locklear, Nelson Locklear; daughter, Karen Locklear; grandchildren, Dominic, A.J., Cameron, Jimmy, Arianna, Brianna; and sisters, Pamela Locklear, Monna Hunt (Larry).

In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Locklear.

There will be a private family service for Mr. Locklear.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Victor for many years in Hickory. I found him to be a man of high integrity and just an all around great guy. My sincere condolences to his family.
David Shumate
December 11, 2020
I worked with Victor at Canteen. Loved his laugh and huge heart. I am sorry you are having to go thru this and am sending prayers
Terri Willis
December 9, 2020
I worked with Victor at Canteen Vending. He was a good friend and a fine man. I am so sorry for your loss.
Beverly Chapman
December 9, 2020
