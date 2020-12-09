Victor LocklearSeptember 23, 1953 - December 7, 2020Victor Locklear, 67, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 23, 1953, he was the son of the late Datress and Magnolia Locklear. Victor was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. He enjoyed staying busy, was a humorous person, considered himself a craftsman and enjoyed eating good food, especially Butter Pecan Ice Cream. Victor was a loving husband, father, and brother.Victor is survived by his wife, Cateena Marie Locklear; sons, Gary Locklear, Nelson Locklear; daughter, Karen Locklear; grandchildren, Dominic, A.J., Cameron, Jimmy, Arianna, Brianna; and sisters, Pamela Locklear, Monna Hunt (Larry).In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Locklear.There will be a private family service for Mr. Locklear.Sossoman Funeral Home