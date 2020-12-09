Victor Locklear
September 23, 1953 - December 7, 2020
Victor Locklear, 67, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 23, 1953, he was the son of the late Datress and Magnolia Locklear. Victor was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. He enjoyed staying busy, was a humorous person, considered himself a craftsman and enjoyed eating good food, especially Butter Pecan Ice Cream. Victor was a loving husband, father, and brother.
Victor is survived by his wife, Cateena Marie Locklear; sons, Gary Locklear, Nelson Locklear; daughter, Karen Locklear; grandchildren, Dominic, A.J., Cameron, Jimmy, Arianna, Brianna; and sisters, Pamela Locklear, Monna Hunt (Larry).
In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Locklear.
There will be a private family service for Mr. Locklear.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.