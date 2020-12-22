Menu
Virgie Louise Killian Punch
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Virgie Louise Killian Punch

November 16, 1939 - December 20, 2020

Virgie Louise Killian Punch, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Born Nov. 16, 1939, in Catawba County, Virgie was the daughter of the late Foy Clifford and Pauline Whitener Killian. She loved gardening, playing with children and furry family members. Virgie also loved the outdoors and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two late husbands, Burgan Punch and James Tibbs; four brothers, Winfred, Avery, Levi and David Deal; two sisters, Alice Deal and Dorothy Killian; three uncles, George, J. Lee, Jack Whitener; and an aunt, Hazel Kerley.

Survivors include her brother, Troy Deal; nephew, Lee Deal; two aunts, Maxine Whitener and Mildred Huffman; numerous cousins; and her four-legged son, Buddy.

The family will receive friends at Catawba Funeral Home Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Catawba County at www.catawbahumane.org.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
Very heart broken to heard such a sweet lady has passed , just found out today !!!!! May God bless you you all . Vergie was truly a angel , im sure she is with right hand of God in street of Gold happy as ever.My Mom & My family loved here dearly. My thoughts and prayers be with you all . Love maria Dagenhart
Maria Dagenhart ( Emma Punch's ) daughter
April 22, 2021
Blessings to you dear Virgie . You were such a dear dear person. Love you so much.
Mandi Olsen
December 24, 2020
