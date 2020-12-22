Virgie Louise Killian Punch
November 16, 1939 - December 20, 2020
Virgie Louise Killian Punch, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Born Nov. 16, 1939, in Catawba County, Virgie was the daughter of the late Foy Clifford and Pauline Whitener Killian. She loved gardening, playing with children and furry family members. Virgie also loved the outdoors and flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two late husbands, Burgan Punch and James Tibbs; four brothers, Winfred, Avery, Levi and David Deal; two sisters, Alice Deal and Dorothy Killian; three uncles, George, J. Lee, Jack Whitener; and an aunt, Hazel Kerley.
Survivors include her brother, Troy Deal; nephew, Lee Deal; two aunts, Maxine Whitener and Mildred Huffman; numerous cousins; and her four-legged son, Buddy.
The family will receive friends at Catawba Funeral Home Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Catawba County at www.catawbahumane.org
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.