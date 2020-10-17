Menu
Virginia B. James
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Virginia B. James

Virginia B. James, 78, of 1429 3rd St. Pl. SW, in Hickory, departed this earthly life into eternal reward Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born in Cleveland County June 29, 1942, to the late Timothy Brown Sr. and Lily Mae Brown. Virginia lived a full life devoted to God, her family, her church in addition to her community. She retired after teaching for over 30 years with Catawba County Schools.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m., at Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 4th Ave. SW, in Hickory, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Allen Mitchell Funeral Home in Hickory.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Morning Star First Baptist Church
126 4th Ave. SW, Hickory, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, Inc.
