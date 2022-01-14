Virginia M. ColeyVirginia M. Coley, 101, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.She was the fourth of five children born to the late Robert G. Moore Sr. and Alda Stiles Moore of Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Earl P. Spencer; her second husband, J. Nelson Coley; all of her siblings, a beloved granddaughter, Laurie Jane Matheson; daughter-in-law, Joyce S. Spencer; and several nephews and grandnephews.Mrs. Coley's survivors are daughter and caregiver for over 25 years, Jane (Robert) Matheson of Conover; son, Steven E. Spencer of Roxboro; grandson, Scott (Bobbie) Spencer of Roxboro; and granddaughter, Johanna Carter of Roxboro. Survivors also include two great-granddaughters; two great- grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.Virginia was a member and enjoyed serving as a volunteer in many capacities at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. She also was a volunteer at Catawba Valley Medical Center. An avid reader, she was a frequent visitor at the Conover Branch Library.There will be a private inurnment service at First Presbyterian Church of Newton.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658 or to Catawba County Library, 115 West C. St., Newton, NC 28658.Due to COVID-19, Jane Matheson respectfully requests no visitors at her home.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover