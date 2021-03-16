Menu
Virginia Marie Thomas Greene
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
Virginia Marie Thomas Greene

March 12, 1922 - March 13, 2021

Mrs. Virginia Marie Thomas Greene, 99, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.

She was born March 12, 1922, in Yancey County, daughter of the late Earl Thomas and Annie Murphy.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Claremont and a sewer in the hosiery industry, prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Greene; son, Wayne Greene; and daughter, Debbie Kiker.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Smith of Newton; half sister, Earlene Thomas of Tennessee; grandson, Chris Smith of Newton; granddaughters, Angela Helms of Charlotte, Lauren Kiker and Scottie Smith of Newton; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, in Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton with the Rev. Michael Craver officiating. Burial will follow in the Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., at funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice, 324 N McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory

of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:15p.m. - 3:15p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton
NC
Mar
17
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton
NC
