Virginia Brown Hall
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Virginia Brown Hall

April 18, 1942 - March 16, 2021

Virginia Brown Hall, 78, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.

She was born April 18, 1942, in Boone, to the late Roby "Hub" Jones and Duluth Lawrence Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, William ("Bill") C. Brown; sisters, Betty B. Levering, Johnsie B. Wallen, Grace B. Laxton, Mary B. Stamey and Jessie Pearl Brown (infant).

Mrs. Hall was retired from Shuford Mills', Dudley Shoals Plant, and from the family's farm, where she had worked alongside her husband and children.

She will be remembered for her total devotion to family, an innate ability to relate to people and her love of music. She enjoyed singing and had taught herself to play a pump organ, which she inherited from her parents. She was an excellent country cook, who celebrated informal dinners around at the kitchen table as an opportunity to connect with her family.

Survivors include husband of over 59 years, Jimmy D. Hall; sons, Ricky D. Hall of Granite Falls, and Randall "Randy" C. Hall (George Zourzoukis) of Asheville; daughters, Jamie H. Fleming (Zach) of Arden, and Jennifer H. Jett (James, deceased) of Hickory; brother, Rom E. Brown (Brenda) of Hickory; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service held by the family Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls, conducted by Pastor Wayne White.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Kristen Kerr and Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care for their extraordinary care, especially Ashley Bryant, who became an extended member of our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or to the charity of one's choice.

Mackie Funeral Service

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers for all of the family as you grieve the loss of Virginia. She will always hold a special place in the Fred and Eula Bowman family as there are many wonderful memories of working at the farm. Alice Bowman Whisnant and family
Alice B Whisnant
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear this news, Virginia was a sweet soul, praying for your family.
Debbie Lafone
March 19, 2021
Our thought and prayers are with all of the family. Losing a mother is a great loss but she will always be a guiding light for you to follow. Being the great person she was I can remember her talking to me many times in my growing up days. God Bless.
Eddie and Libby Austin
March 18, 2021
We are so sad to hear about the passing of such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I have many memories of conversations in the yard with Virginia. She always had something thoughtful to say and I know she will be truly missed. Hugs to all of you!
Debbie and Dave Ross
March 18, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers to your family. It is so hard to lose a close one but we pray the Lord will bring peace. Sincerely Tim and Julie (Yount)
Julie Johnson Yount
March 18, 2021
Mawmaw your truly loved and missed. Not a moment that goes by I don´t see your face. I look at your pictures and videos to keep a smile on my face. It doesn´t seem real. You are the best grandma, my best friend. We could talk about anything and everything under the sun. Your a beautiful soul inside and out and everyone loves you. I miss you every day. Blake misses you. I´m blessed to call you my grandmother and I will cherish the memories we had forever.
Kalynn jett
March 18, 2021
