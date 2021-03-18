Virginia Brown Hall
April 18, 1942 - March 16, 2021
Virginia Brown Hall, 78, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
She was born April 18, 1942, in Boone, to the late Roby "Hub" Jones and Duluth Lawrence Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, William ("Bill") C. Brown; sisters, Betty B. Levering, Johnsie B. Wallen, Grace B. Laxton, Mary B. Stamey and Jessie Pearl Brown (infant).
Mrs. Hall was retired from Shuford Mills', Dudley Shoals Plant, and from the family's farm, where she had worked alongside her husband and children.
She will be remembered for her total devotion to family, an innate ability to relate to people and her love of music. She enjoyed singing and had taught herself to play a pump organ, which she inherited from her parents. She was an excellent country cook, who celebrated informal dinners around at the kitchen table as an opportunity to connect with her family.
Survivors include husband of over 59 years, Jimmy D. Hall; sons, Ricky D. Hall of Granite Falls, and Randall "Randy" C. Hall (George Zourzoukis) of Asheville; daughters, Jamie H. Fleming (Zach) of Arden, and Jennifer H. Jett (James, deceased) of Hickory; brother, Rom E. Brown (Brenda) of Hickory; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service held by the family Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls, conducted by Pastor Wayne White.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Kristen Kerr and Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care for their extraordinary care, especially Ashley Bryant, who became an extended member of our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or to the charity of one's choice
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.