Virginia Pope MathesonJanuary 4, 1936 - December 15, 2020Virginia Pope Matheson, 84, of Asheville, formerly of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.Virginia was born in Hickory, to parents, Edwin Earl Pope and Bonnie Newton Pope Jan. 4, 1936.She was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1954, and was Miss Hickory High and Carousel Princess. She attended Women's College at Greensboro (now UNCG) and then studied interior design through the Chicago School of Design, where she received her degree in Interior Design. Ginny married her high school sweetheart Joe Kenneth Matheson Jr. in August of 1956. They were together until his death in 2008. Ginny was proud to be a member of ASID, The Junior League of Asheville, and Children's Welfare League.After many years working as an interior designer in Asheville, she and Joe decided to make a major life change and move to Wolf Laurel Resort in Mars Hill. Ginny became a real estate agent and then broker with Wolf's Crossing Realty. Later she became owner/broker in charge of Bongingi Realty with her partner, Bonnie Burhans. In keeping with her love of interior design, she also purchased a 100 year old barn along Puncheon Fork Rd. near Wolf Laurel Resort and created an antiques shop she named "The Markets of Madison".She lived, worked, and entertained fabulously for 34 years in her "log cabin 'neath the willow" at Wolf Laurel. Most recently Ginny happily retired to Givens Gerber Park back down in Asheville, where she enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with her new friends, while also reconnecting with her "birthday club girlfriends," who have been celebrating birthdays together since the 1960s. She died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe K. Matheson Jr.; youngest daughter, Alice K. Matheson; sister, Doris V. Whitener; and brother, William H. Pope.She leaves behind her eldest daughter, Bonnie L. Matheson and husband, Albert C. Sneeden III; grand-daughter, Jennifer L. Matheson; and great-grandson, Phillip B. Matheson; great-granddaughter, Alice K. Matheson; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; and sister-in-law, Susie Matheson Dale of Hickory.She was enormously proud of her family and had the privilege of being very involved in her great-grandchildren's lives. She'll be remembered for her signature style and Revlon Orange lipstick!A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Ginny and her family would love for everyone to select a member of their own family who may be in need during this holiday season and give a gift in memory of Ginny.