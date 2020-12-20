Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Pope Matheson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Virginia Pope Matheson

January 4, 1936 - December 15, 2020

Virginia Pope Matheson, 84, of Asheville, formerly of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Virginia was born in Hickory, to parents, Edwin Earl Pope and Bonnie Newton Pope Jan. 4, 1936.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1954, and was Miss Hickory High and Carousel Princess. She attended Women's College at Greensboro (now UNCG) and then studied interior design through the Chicago School of Design, where she received her degree in Interior Design. Ginny married her high school sweetheart Joe Kenneth Matheson Jr. in August of 1956. They were together until his death in 2008. Ginny was proud to be a member of ASID, The Junior League of Asheville, and Children's Welfare League.

After many years working as an interior designer in Asheville, she and Joe decided to make a major life change and move to Wolf Laurel Resort in Mars Hill. Ginny became a real estate agent and then broker with Wolf's Crossing Realty. Later she became owner/broker in charge of Bongingi Realty with her partner, Bonnie Burhans. In keeping with her love of interior design, she also purchased a 100 year old barn along Puncheon Fork Rd. near Wolf Laurel Resort and created an antiques shop she named "The Markets of Madison".

She lived, worked, and entertained fabulously for 34 years in her "log cabin 'neath the willow" at Wolf Laurel. Most recently Ginny happily retired to Givens Gerber Park back down in Asheville, where she enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with her new friends, while also reconnecting with her "birthday club girlfriends," who have been celebrating birthdays together since the 1960s. She died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe K. Matheson Jr.; youngest daughter, Alice K. Matheson; sister, Doris V. Whitener; and brother, William H. Pope.

She leaves behind her eldest daughter, Bonnie L. Matheson and husband, Albert C. Sneeden III; grand-daughter, Jennifer L. Matheson; and great-grandson, Phillip B. Matheson; great-granddaughter, Alice K. Matheson; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; and sister-in-law, Susie Matheson Dale of Hickory.

She was enormously proud of her family and had the privilege of being very involved in her great-grandchildren's lives. She'll be remembered for her signature style and Revlon Orange lipstick!

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ginny and her family would love for everyone to select a member of their own family who may be in need during this holiday season and give a gift in memory of Ginny.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to learn of Mrs. Matheson's passing. I was employed by her husband in the 70s. My heartfelt sympathy to Bonnie and the extended family.
John Love
December 22, 2020
We so enjoyed having Virginia live at Givens Gerber Park. She was so special to staff and a good neighbor to all. She will be greatly missed!
Teresa Stephens
Friend
December 21, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. We both worked with her for years in the Real Estate business and always enjoyed our experiences with her. She was a driving force on this mountain and had a hand in most of the home transactions over the years. Her beauty, taste and loveliness will be surely missed in our community. Our heartfelt sympathy to Bonnie and the grandkids.
Sandy Howard and Tom Ploski
Sandy Howard
Friend
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results