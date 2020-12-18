Menu
Virginia Juanita Nine
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Virginia Juanita Nine

Virginia Juanita Nine, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Through 68 years of marriage, she devoted her life to her husband and children, caring deeply for them, striving to meet their every need, and creating a warm and loving home for her family. She was loved by all whom met her, for her easy demeanor, vibrant personality, and the love she showered on her friends.

A life-long member of First Baptist Church of Hickory, she loved working in the library every week for as long as she was able, seeing her friends and especially the children come in for warm conversation, smiles, and books. She had a special place in her heart for the less fortunate, and some of her favorite moments were those spent delivering Meals on Wheels to folks around the area.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart, devoted husband, and one great love, Ben Nine. The love they shared was precious, rare, and irreplaceable. She is also survived by her children, Alan Nine and his wife, Laura, Tami Russell and her husband, Bunk; grandchildren, Hannah Nine, Nathan Russell, and Kacey Russell; and great-granddaughter, Emberly Grace.

Services will be private, but those who wish to memorialize Nita may make donations to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County or First Baptist Church of Hickory.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
