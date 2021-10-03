Menu
Vivian Rebecca Gilliam
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Vivian Rebecca Gilliam

July 20, 1951 - September 26, 2021

Vivian Rebecca Gilliam, 70, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Frye Regional Hospital.

Born July 20, 1951, in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Virginia H. Ham. Vivian was retired from Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, and had also worked as a private secretary at Bassett Upholstery. Vivian enjoyed riding the motorcycle, hunting, and fishing with her husband. She loved working in the yard, and spending time with her grandson. She was truly a people person and had never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Frederick Ham of Claremont; and sister, Katherine Lee Wilson of Maiden.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Gary Gilliam; daughter, Angela Denyse Thomas; and grandson, James Cooper Zaengle of Bethlehem; brother, Allen Ray Ham and wife, Teressa, of Newton; sisters, Virginia Dare Hinkley of Catawba, Cindy Regina Ham of Hickory, Jonnie Marleen Watts and husband, Leonard of Winter Haven, Fla., and Carla Simmons and husband, Brent of Lawndale.

A private service for immediate family was scheduled to be held at Bass Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse Memorial Giving, www.samaritanspurse.org.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Vivian was such a sweet lady. She was a joy to talk to her when we worked in the same building. My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patricia Cruz Mathes
Work
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Vivian passing I graduated with her and she was in our wedding she definitely was a people person she was a wonderful person and great friend she will truley be missed !
Gaynell Ballard Settlemyre
October 5, 2021
