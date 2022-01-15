To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
10 Entries
Prayers for you and family
Dennis Combs
January 25, 2022
Chris, Trey, Bill and families,
We are saddened beyond words to hear of the passing of our beloved cousin and nephew. You all have always been so warm and welcoming. God makes good out of bad circumstances, so we can find our peace and comfort knowing that Wayne is pain-free and resting in the arms of God. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Jim and Carole Dibble and Aunt Jeanne
January 18, 2022
Chris, Trey, Bill and families, we are saddened beyond words to hear of the untimely passing of our beloved cousin, Wayne. All of you have always been so warm and welcoming over the years. God makes something good out of bad things, so it's comforting to know that Wayne is pain-free and resting in the arms of our Lord and Saviour. Our love, thoughts and prayers pour out to you all!
Jim and Carole Dibble and Aunt Jeanne
January 18, 2022
Charlotte Sutton
January 17, 2022
Life will never be the same without Wayne!! He was the rock of our family. Wayne was always grateful & positive !! What a loving & generous person. We will MISS HIM DEARLY!!!
Wayne had the BEST WIFE a man could ever have!!
Deepest sympathy to you Chris, Trey, Bill & rest of the family!!!
Charlotte,Charles & Betty
Family
January 17, 2022
Julia Beth Bolick
January 16, 2022
Dearest Chris & Family,
So sorry to hear about Wayne!! He was such a special man who loved people and always had a kind word and an incredible infectious smile for everyone! He will be sorely missed!!
May our Heavenly Father hold you tightly, embracing you and giving you peace.
Mike & Dee Berkowitz
Friend
January 16, 2022
What a great loss! Wayne always had a smile and kind words. He and Gene were close friends. God bless and comfort you as you proceed through this difficult time. RIP dear Wayne.
Veronica Hensley
Friend
January 16, 2022
We are deeply saddened to hear of Wayne's passing. We remember him as a loving, giving friend and generous member of the St.Alban'd family.
God bless you, Chris and your entire family
Alan & Lori Coleman
Friend
January 15, 2022
Our prayers are certainly with you all. May God give you comfort and peace as we remember this wonderful man.