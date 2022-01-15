Chris, Trey, Bill and families, we are saddened beyond words to hear of the untimely passing of our beloved cousin, Wayne. All of you have always been so warm and welcoming over the years. God makes something good out of bad things, so it's comforting to know that Wayne is pain-free and resting in the arms of our Lord and Saviour. Our love, thoughts and prayers pour out to you all!

Jim and Carole Dibble and Aunt Jeanne January 18, 2022