Wadell Clark
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Wadell Clark

February 12, 1949 - June 7, 2021

Wadell Clark, 72, of Catawba, passed away peacefully at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House, Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Avery County, the son of the late Odell James Clark and Anni Mae Ollis Clark. In addition to his parents, Wadell was preceded in death by sons, Art and Shad Clark; and brother, Robert Clark.

Wadell is survived by his wife, Mary Clark of the home; son, Roger Wadell Clark; and daughter, Gloria Clark.

Condolences may be sent to the Clark family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 12 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover, with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow at Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Sky Hook Lane in Spruce Pine. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Jun
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
