Walter David Cottrell Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
Walter David Cottrell Jr.

January 8, 1939 - September 15, 2021

Walter David Cottrell Jr., 82, of Ohio, formerly of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in his home, after a brief illness, under the care of his family and Stein Hospice.

David was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Hickory. He graduated from Hickory High School in 1957, where he was voted "Most Versatile" and "All-Around Boy." He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

David served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966, serving in Germany. He was employed by Owens Corning in South Carolina and their Tech Center in Granville, Ohio as a Product Developer where he obtained many patents. He was actively involved in serving his community. He was a volunteer with hospice while living in Marion, Ohio. He also volunteered at the Salvation Army several days a week for the past five years in Norwalk, Ohio.

In his spare time, David enjoyed baking and communicating with friends. He stayed connected with many friends throughout the world on Facebook. He made many friends with people he had never met, spreading his love all over the world. At the age of 77, for the first time David entered the Huron County Fair, winning three blue ribbons for his wonderful baked goods.

He left behind an amazing legacy of love and caring all around him. He gave selflessly to others in need and to the orphans of Ukraine. His work with veterans and people in his community was tireless. David will be remembered for his wit, wisdom, determination, and fairness.

David was preceded in death by his father, Walter David Cottrell Sr. and his mother, Sue Warlick Cottrell, both of Hickory.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Samantha Cottrell Bussert of Norwalk, Ohio, and Stephen Cottrell of Marion, Ohio; stepchildren, Kenneth Sykes (Norwalk, Ohio) and Cynthia (Beers) Hite, Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, Talon Bussert and Laila Bussert of Norwalk, Ohio; sister, Dr. Martha (Cottrell) Coffield and spouse, David Coffield, of Williamsburg, Va., and sister, Susan (Cottrell) Prickett of Baton Rouge, La.

A celebration of David's life will be held at the chapel of the Salvation Army in Norwalk, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Salvation Army in Norwalk
OH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Samantha thinking of your and rest of family during the funeral . Prayers for all of you. I will miss your father on face book.loved all his posting of you and your accomplishments. God Bless.
MIRIAM WISON PETREE
October 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Your father was a great person.
MIRIAM WISON PETREE
Other
October 23, 2021
David and I were high school friends where we serve on many school clubs. And, of course, having his father as principal of HHS gave him a bitter/sweet status, I´m sure. Sorry to hear of his passing. Wish I had kept up with him. I,too am a Salvation Army volunteer so will make a donation at my local (Owatonna MN) unit.
June Radcliffe Phillips
School
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about David's death. We were high school friends back when his father was principal at Hickory High School. Great memories.
Jean Radcliffe Richardson
September 21, 2021
In memory of a very lovely soul, Walter David Cottrell.
Cynthia Hite
September 19, 2021
