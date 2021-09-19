Walter David Cottrell Jr.January 8, 1939 - September 15, 2021Walter David Cottrell Jr., 82, of Ohio, formerly of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in his home, after a brief illness, under the care of his family and Stein Hospice.David was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Hickory. He graduated from Hickory High School in 1957, where he was voted "Most Versatile" and "All-Around Boy." He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.David served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966, serving in Germany. He was employed by Owens Corning in South Carolina and their Tech Center in Granville, Ohio as a Product Developer where he obtained many patents. He was actively involved in serving his community. He was a volunteer with hospice while living in Marion, Ohio. He also volunteered at the Salvation Army several days a week for the past five years in Norwalk, Ohio.In his spare time, David enjoyed baking and communicating with friends. He stayed connected with many friends throughout the world on Facebook. He made many friends with people he had never met, spreading his love all over the world. At the age of 77, for the first time David entered the Huron County Fair, winning three blue ribbons for his wonderful baked goods.He left behind an amazing legacy of love and caring all around him. He gave selflessly to others in need and to the orphans of Ukraine. His work with veterans and people in his community was tireless. David will be remembered for his wit, wisdom, determination, and fairness.David was preceded in death by his father, Walter David Cottrell Sr. and his mother, Sue Warlick Cottrell, both of Hickory.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Samantha Cottrell Bussert of Norwalk, Ohio, and Stephen Cottrell of Marion, Ohio; stepchildren, Kenneth Sykes (Norwalk, Ohio) and Cynthia (Beers) Hite, Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, Talon Bussert and Laila Bussert of Norwalk, Ohio; sister, Dr. Martha (Cottrell) Coffield and spouse, David Coffield, of Williamsburg, Va., and sister, Susan (Cottrell) Prickett of Baton Rouge, La.A celebration of David's life will be held at the chapel of the Salvation Army in Norwalk, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857.