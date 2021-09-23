Wanda Minton ClemmonsJanuary 15, 1956 - September 20, 2021Wanda Minton Clemmons, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her residence.Born in Caldwell County, Jan. 15, 1956, she was the daughter of Blanche Smithey Hickey and the late Quicken Clarence Minton.She is survived by her husband, Walter Randy Clemmons of the home; mother, Blanche Smithey Hickey of Conover; and a brother, Ricky Minton of Newton.The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating.Hickory Funeral Home