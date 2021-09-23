Menu
Wanda Minton Clemmons
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Wanda Minton Clemmons

January 15, 1956 - September 20, 2021

Wanda Minton Clemmons, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Caldwell County, Jan. 15, 1956, she was the daughter of Blanche Smithey Hickey and the late Quicken Clarence Minton.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Randy Clemmons of the home; mother, Blanche Smithey Hickey of Conover; and a brother, Ricky Minton of Newton.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.