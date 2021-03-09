Wanda Lou MitchellMay 5, 1945 - March 5, 2021Wanda Lou Robinson Hensley Mitchell, 75, of Newton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Brian Center East in Hickory.She was born May 5, 1945, in Tazewell County, Va., daughter of the late Stevie Robinson and Tura Catherine Fields Shelton. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the nursing home industry as a CNA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Patrick Hensley Sr.; second husband, William Curtis Mitchell; brother, Raymond Shelton; and sister, Mary Harding.She is survived by daughters, Linda Travis and husband, Chris of Newton and Mary Edwards of Valdese; sons, James Hensley Jr. and wife, Mary, of Ohio and Ronald Hensley of Lincolnton; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildrenA funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary - Newton with the Rev. Tony Martin officiating. The family will receive friends 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Chuck Patterson officiating.Burke Mortuary & Crematory - Newton