Wanda Lou Mitchell
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Wanda Lou Mitchell

May 5, 1945 - March 5, 2021

Wanda Lou Robinson Hensley Mitchell, 75, of Newton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Brian Center East in Hickory.

She was born May 5, 1945, in Tazewell County, Va., daughter of the late Stevie Robinson and Tura Catherine Fields Shelton. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the nursing home industry as a CNA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Patrick Hensley Sr.; second husband, William Curtis Mitchell; brother, Raymond Shelton; and sister, Mary Harding.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Travis and husband, Chris of Newton and Mary Edwards of Valdese; sons, James Hensley Jr. and wife, Mary, of Ohio and Ronald Hensley of Lincolnton; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary - Newton with the Rev. Tony Martin officiating. The family will receive friends 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Chuck Patterson officiating.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory - Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Mar
10
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Mar
13
Burial
1:00p.m.
Greenhills Memory Gardens
Cedar Bluff, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
