Wanda Scott
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Wanda Scott

February 24, 1950 - October 1, 2021

Wanda Huffman Scott, 71 of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atrium Health – Lincoln.

Born Feb. 24, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Mitchell and Freda Edwards Huffman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bobby Scott of the home; son, Robert Scott of Lincolnton; daughter, Dana Surrett and husband, Weaver, of Lincolnton; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
