Wanda ScottFebruary 24, 1950 - October 1, 2021Wanda Huffman Scott, 71 of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atrium Health – Lincoln.Born Feb. 24, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Mitchell and Freda Edwards Huffman.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bobby Scott of the home; son, Robert Scott of Lincolnton; daughter, Dana Surrett and husband, Weaver, of Lincolnton; and three grandchildren.Services will be held at a later date.Burke Mortuary of Maiden