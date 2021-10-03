Wanda Scott
February 24, 1950 - October 1, 2021
Wanda Huffman Scott, 71 of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atrium Health – Lincoln.
Born Feb. 24, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Mitchell and Freda Edwards Huffman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bobby Scott of the home; son, Robert Scott of Lincolnton; daughter, Dana Surrett and husband, Weaver, of Lincolnton; and three grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Burke Mortuary of Maidenwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.