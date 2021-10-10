Wayne D. HuffmanMarch 2, 1934 - October 7, 2021Wayne D. Huffman, 87, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence.He was born March 2, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph and Lucille Bowman Huffman. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, as a military policeman. He was sent to Eniwetok Proving Grounds in the Marshall Islands for testing of the Atomic Bombs.He worked for 35 years at Pepsi Cola of Hickory. After retiring from there, he went to Wesley Hall Furniture and was their truck driver for 21 years. Retiring from there, he and his wife, Shirley spent many weeks at North Myrtle Beach, which both enjoyed very much at the Wyndham Resorts.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Warren Huffman.He is survived by his son, Mark Wayne Huffman; and friend, Crystal Canipe of Hickory.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church, with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with military honors by Amvets 76.Hickory Funeral Home