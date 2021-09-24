Whitney Elizabeth Keller BarhamApril 21, 1989 - September 19, 2021Whitney Elizabeth Keller Barham, 32, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.There seldom people on this earth that can touch so many lives with nothing more than a smile on their face and love in their heart; this was Whitney. Whitney never met a stranger and loved everyone that she met. She was a special woman who loved God with her whole heart and who remained strong in faith. Whitney was our little ray of sunshine and will remain in the hearts of those who knew her.Whitney was born April 21, 1989, in Catawba County, and a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Whitney was a long time employee of Smile Starters, where she made going to the dentist fun. One of her greatest loves was watching God's work in her garden and plants.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joel Jason Barham; stepson, Joel Asher Barham; father, James Arthur Keller Jr.; mother, Helen Beth Ikerd; maternal grandparents, Steve and Betty Ikerd; sister, Bree and Raheim Connelly; nephew, Braxton Connelly; maternal grandmother, Earlene Miller; paternal grandmother, Mildred Keller; father and mother-in-law, Joel and Martha Barham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cory and Katy Lail; nephew, Atticus Lail; and niece, Penelope Lail; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matt and Neely Barham; niece, Bella Barham; and nephew, Kale Barham; uncle and aunt, Mark and Jackie Ikerd; cousins, Hayden Ikerd, Jeslea Amode'o, Luke Ikerd, Ella Ikerd; and her beloved pets, Yoda, Gracie and Ms. Priss.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 2304 Springs Rd. NE in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BB&T Springs Road C/O Joel Asher Barham, 1856 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations