Whitney Elizabeth Keller Barham
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Whitney Elizabeth Keller Barham

April 21, 1989 - September 19, 2021

Whitney Elizabeth Keller Barham, 32, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

There seldom people on this earth that can touch so many lives with nothing more than a smile on their face and love in their heart; this was Whitney. Whitney never met a stranger and loved everyone that she met. She was a special woman who loved God with her whole heart and who remained strong in faith. Whitney was our little ray of sunshine and will remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Whitney was born April 21, 1989, in Catawba County, and a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Whitney was a long time employee of Smile Starters, where she made going to the dentist fun. One of her greatest loves was watching God's work in her garden and plants.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joel Jason Barham; stepson, Joel Asher Barham; father, James Arthur Keller Jr.; mother, Helen Beth Ikerd; maternal grandparents, Steve and Betty Ikerd; sister, Bree and Raheim Connelly; nephew, Braxton Connelly; maternal grandmother, Earlene Miller; paternal grandmother, Mildred Keller; father and mother-in-law, Joel and Martha Barham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cory and Katy Lail; nephew, Atticus Lail; and niece, Penelope Lail; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matt and Neely Barham; niece, Bella Barham; and nephew, Kale Barham; uncle and aunt, Mark and Jackie Ikerd; cousins, Hayden Ikerd, Jeslea Amode'o, Luke Ikerd, Ella Ikerd; and her beloved pets, Yoda, Gracie and Ms. Priss.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 2304 Springs Rd. NE in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BB&T Springs Road C/O Joel Asher Barham, 1856 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church
2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Whitney (Malibu Barbie") was one of "my girls". She was next level babysitter that brought love and laughter to my family. We are heartbroken and send love and prayers to family and friends. Whitney's life mattered! And her love will never end in us. Rest in Heaven my Angel. Until we see you again you are forever in our hearts.
Layne Sherrill
Friend
September 26, 2021
We wish to express our deepest sympathy upon the passing of Whitney. We will be praying for comfort and peace for her loved ones.
Todd and Pam Propst
September 25, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the death of your beautiful daughter, Beth and Jimmy. I didn't know Whitney personally, however, I had met her a couple of times. All of you are in my prayers. So sad to lose one so young.
Sharon Everett Coley
Family
September 24, 2021
I am heartbroken for your loss, Jason. There are no words. Please know that you and Whitney's family are foremost in my prayers for strength, comfort and peace and that you are loved. I'm confident that Whitney is with my Charles and they are keeping watch over us & loving us always.
Renae Price
September 24, 2021
