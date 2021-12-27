Menu
Willard Ray Hunt
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Willard Ray Hunt

December 29, 1946 - December 21, 2021

Willard Ray Hunt, 74, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Guilford County, to the late Otis Davis and Mary Anna Lakey Hunt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Hunt.

Mr. Hunt was the owner of Auto Suppliers Inc., for 30 years, and took great pride in working hard and providing for his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ann Walker Hunt of the home; son, David Ray Hunt of Hickory; daughter, Mary Ray Hunt of Pineville; and stepdaughter, Carol Huffman of Joyceton.

Per Mr. Hunt's wishes no services are planned at this time.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. Our prayers are with you during your time of loss. In His Service, Whosoever Will Full Gospel Church Family
Whosoever Will Full Gospel Church
January 2, 2022
Happy Heavenly Birthday Ray.
Kim Fletcher
Family
December 29, 2021
