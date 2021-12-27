Willard Ray HuntDecember 29, 1946 - December 21, 2021Willard Ray Hunt, 74, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his residence.He was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Guilford County, to the late Otis Davis and Mary Anna Lakey Hunt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Hunt.Mr. Hunt was the owner of Auto Suppliers Inc., for 30 years, and took great pride in working hard and providing for his family.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ann Walker Hunt of the home; son, David Ray Hunt of Hickory; daughter, Mary Ray Hunt of Pineville; and stepdaughter, Carol Huffman of Joyceton.Per Mr. Hunt's wishes no services are planned at this time.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory