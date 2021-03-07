Willard "Bill" Taylor



January 10, 1929 - February 27, 2021



Willard Carl "Bill" Taylor, a Hickory native who became Orlando's top-rated morning radio personality and a popular T.V. host, has died at 92. He had later careers as a real estate broker and home builder in the Charlotte area, and was an avid pilot for 45 years.



Taylor's first break – even before his voice broke, you might say – was as part of the family's "Pop and the Taylor Brothers" live country music act heard on WHKY radio in the years preceding World War II. Bill played mandolin and sang alongside older brother, Ralph (guitar and vocals) and their father, Ronald Marlin Taylor Sr.



Taylor graduated from St. Stephens High School and had attended Lenoir-Rhyne College when he used his newly-obtained FCC First Class license to help construct WNNC Radio in Newton. That break came courtesy of the late station owner, Earl Holder (a.k.a. "Pappy Millsaps"). Taylor later worked at Hickory's WIRC and WSJS radio-TV in Winston-Salem, before relocating to Orlando in 1959. He was soon the market's leading morning host on WDBO radio, while also anchoring a late-morning interview program on WDBO-TV.



In 1972, Taylor relocated to Charlotte to manage Jefferson-Pilot's then-beautiful music WBT-FM. He was also heard in morning drives for his five years there.



After his 30-year career in broadcasting, Taylor remained in the area, opening a Mooresville-based real estate brokerage and construction business. He ultimately designed and built several dozen log homes around Lake Norman. In 1980, he conceived of and built a 20,000-square foot log building for the Kings Mountain Herald, which the paper touted as "The largest log structure in the world." The building is now occupied by Patriot's Jack Outfitters.



In 1990, Taylor retired to Orlando and wed a one-time neighbor, Ethel Creson, who survives him. Bill Taylor was preceded in death by his first two wives, Armada Brown Taylor Nelson of Hickory and Barbara Stokes Taylor of Orlando.



Bill Taylor's survivors include his son, Tom Taylor; and daughter, Denise Taylor Malmberg. Tom followed his dad into broadcasting and programmed five radio stations over a 16-year span, beginning with WCHL Chapel Hill and ending with WPST in New Jersey. Tom's second career was journalism, covering the radio industry. He and his wife, Sharan Fullbright Taylor recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. (Sharan's father, I.T. Fullbright, was a life-long employee of the Hickory Daily Record, as its chief machinist and Linotype operator). Bill Taylor's daughter, Denise Taylor Malmberg and her husband, Carl reside in Lake Wylie, S.C. Denise is retired from Wells Fargo Insurance Services. She has two daughters, Abigail "Abby" Alley, a former South Carolina sheriff and currently a nursing student, and Sarah Bacon of Hillsboro, Ore., who works with Wells Fargo.



Surviving family in Florida includes Bill's daughter-in-law, Linda Creson; granddaughter, Jennifer Creson Riffle and her husband, Bob Riffle; and grandson, Zachary Creson.



Bill Taylor's parents were Ronald M. Taylor Sr. and Bertha Hollar Taylor. They operated the former Taylor Heating and Air Conditioning on Sandy Ridge Road, and Bill was the youngest of their three sons. Ralph (the youthful guitarist and singer) went on to work at the National Bureau of Standards and at NASA, as a scientist and manager. The family's middle son was Ronald M. Taylor Jr., who worked at the Oak Ridge nuclear-development facility during World War II, served with the Army in Korea and later used his talents with electronics and engineering working with his father at Taylor Heating.



Over his career, Bill Taylor estimated that he'd interviewed over 6,000 people, and said he never felt stage fright. The secret? His early exposure to show biz as part of "Pop and the Taylor Brothers."



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2021.