William Lee Barker
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
William Lee Barker

April 6, 1975 - October 4, 2021

William Lee Barker, 46, of Vale, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.

Born April 6, 1975, he was the son of Aubrey Barker and Ronald and Jimmie Sue Smith. Lee loved to spend time with his family and his friends that he viewed as extended family. He will be remembered for his thoughtfulness and how he always put others before himself.

He is survived by his mother of the home; sister, Crystal Coppinger of Sanford; four brothers, Joseph Barker of Vale, Kevin Barker of Alabama, Matthew Barker (Pam) of Vale, and Adam Barker of Vale; his beloved nieces and nephews, Vincent Hedrick, Jacob Barker, Luke Barker, Samantha Bryson (Brandon), Cassie Barker (Joseph), Abigail Barker, Brandon Coppinger, and Chelsea Coppinger; special aunt, Carolyn Turner; and three special cousins, Robert Turner, Scotty Turner, and Chris Turner.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ronald Smith; and sister-in-law, Crystal Barker.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care of Newton for the love and compassion they have showed.

The family will have a private memorial service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2021.
