I worked with Blake when I moved to Texas in 1984 to work at KLMG 51. I was his videographer on many stories. We had quite a good friendship during our time together as we were both outsiders in the area at the time. He always had a quick wit and working with him was more like hanging out with a friend on a day off. We worked together for about a year but had so many good times together it seemed much longer. At one point when we worked at different TV stations in the area we discovered a pretty much unused 12 foot tall skateboard ramp and would light it up at night with car headlights. We rolled up and down that thing for hours always trying to hit that top rail. We'd get close from time to time, but we never had the guts to drop in off the top. But we were around thirty then, and didn't want that hospital bill for the consequences of radicalness. Yes, I have video somewhere to prove we did oldish man skateboarding. We drifted apart over the years as many do but I will always think of him fondly and remember his humor and friendly smile...Although he never was happy with the first take of a stand-up. Now he'll nail them all right off the bat. And drop in off that 12 foot ramp. I'll miss you buddy. Enjoy all the time off, my friend. Jamey

Jamey Boyum Friend December 27, 2021