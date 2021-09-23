William "Blake" Comby
December 26, 1953 - September 18, 2021
William "Blake" Comby, 67, of Conover, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Born December 26, 1953, in Corona, Calif., he was the son of William and Hazel Comby. Blake was a graduate of Newton- Conover High School and East Carolina University. He was employed in the Radio and TV industry and enjoyed participating in Community Theater.
He is survived by his sisters, Alicia Deal and husband, Bruce, of Hickory, Jeanne Jarrett and husband, Bob, of Conover, Teresa Childers of Newton; nieces and nephews, Monica Wise and husband, Chris, Michael Jarrett and wife, Jennifer, Lynette Ryhal and husband, David, and Leanna Childers and Chris Childers.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Deal.
A private graveside service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials may be given to a charity of ones choice in Blake's name. www.caringcremations.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2021.