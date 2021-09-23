Menu
William "Blake" Comby
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
William "Blake" Comby

December 26, 1953 - September 18, 2021

William "Blake" Comby, 67, of Conover, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.

Born December 26, 1953, in Corona, Calif., he was the son of William and Hazel Comby. Blake was a graduate of Newton- Conover High School and East Carolina University. He was employed in the Radio and TV industry and enjoyed participating in Community Theater.

He is survived by his sisters, Alicia Deal and husband, Bruce, of Hickory, Jeanne Jarrett and husband, Bob, of Conover, Teresa Childers of Newton; nieces and nephews, Monica Wise and husband, Chris, Michael Jarrett and wife, Jennifer, Lynette Ryhal and husband, David, and Leanna Childers and Chris Childers.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Deal.

A private graveside service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials may be given to a charity of ones choice in Blake's name.

www.caringcremations.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
5 Entries
I worked with Blake when I moved to Texas in 1984 to work at KLMG 51. I was his videographer on many stories. We had quite a good friendship during our time together as we were both outsiders in the area at the time. He always had a quick wit and working with him was more like hanging out with a friend on a day off. We worked together for about a year but had so many good times together it seemed much longer. At one point when we worked at different TV stations in the area we discovered a pretty much unused 12 foot tall skateboard ramp and would light it up at night with car headlights. We rolled up and down that thing for hours always trying to hit that top rail. We'd get close from time to time, but we never had the guts to drop in off the top. But we were around thirty then, and didn't want that hospital bill for the consequences of radicalness. Yes, I have video somewhere to prove we did oldish man skateboarding. We drifted apart over the years as many do but I will always think of him fondly and remember his humor and friendly smile...Although he never was happy with the first take of a stand-up. Now he'll nail them all right off the bat. And drop in off that 12 foot ramp. I'll miss you buddy. Enjoy all the time off, my friend. Jamey
Jamey Boyum
Friend
December 27, 2021
OMG Teresa I am so heartfelt with sadness.What happened.He was like a brother to me living next door during our childhood years.Please let me know if you need anything Carla
Carla Rudisill Tharpe
September 25, 2021
Very sad to lose a good friend.
Bill Lackey
September 23, 2021
Blake was such a well-liked person because of his wonderful personality and giving attitude. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. RIP Blake... From now on, you get to choose the part that you want to play.
Gary Crabtree
Friend
September 23, 2021
Such a nice guy...he will be missed
Margaret Yount Quinlan
Friend
September 23, 2021
