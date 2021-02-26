Christa, We are so sorry for the loss of your husband. He has always been a friend to Dennis and one of the most kind people I have ever met. . Sometimes life is hard to understand but one thing for sure is He loved you and He loved the Lord. And He will be waiting for you and the rest of his family when it is your time to go. If there is anything we can do for you, Please let us know. Our prayers are with you and your family.

Dennis Combs and Kelli Brown February 26, 2021