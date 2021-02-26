Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William James "Jimmy" Griffin Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
William James "Jimmy" Griffin Jr.

December 28, 1961 - February 24, 2021

William James "Jimmy" Griffin Jr., 59, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 28, 1961, in Toms River, N.J., he is the son of Linda Fox Harding and the late William James Griffin Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Norman Bowman.

A member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Jimmy graduated from Hickory High School in 1980. He had retired after 35 years from his business, Jim's Maintenance, and still owned J.G. Properties.

He was a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and going to the beach, but his main joy was spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christa Bowman Griffin of the home; mother, Linda Fox Harding of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Martha Bowman of Bethlehem; stepsisters, Judy Combs Benfield of Hickory, Chantae Johnson and husband, Phillip, of Crossnore; stepbrother, Ned Combs and wife, Nancy, of Hickory; two brothers-in-law, Neil Bowman of Bethlehem and fiancée, Dawn Dellinger, Todd Bowman of Bethlehem; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Neil Bowman and Pastor Dale Bost officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our hearts are broken by the loss of Jimmy Griffin. Jimmy really was one of the good ones. He and his warm smile will be missed by many. I will remember Jimmy as being forever young. We are here for you Christa, we love you very much.xoxo
Holly & Dale Beck
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and will miss your beloved Jimmy. We are away and will miss the service but you will be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Love from both of us.
Wayne and Chris Oram
February 27, 2021
Linda and Christa so sorry for your loss. You both are in my prayers.
Brenda Anderson
February 26, 2021
Sorry for the family loss he was a great man and always looked after my parents when they rented from him .. prayer's for the family
Randall Anderson
February 26, 2021
Christa, We are so sorry for the loss of your husband. He has always been a friend to Dennis and one of the most kind people I have ever met. . Sometimes life is hard to understand but one thing for sure is He loved you and He loved the Lord. And He will be waiting for you and the rest of his family when it is your time to go. If there is anything we can do for you, Please let us know. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Dennis Combs and Kelli Brown
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results