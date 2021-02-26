William James "Jimmy" Griffin Jr.
December 28, 1961 - February 24, 2021
William James "Jimmy" Griffin Jr., 59, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 28, 1961, in Toms River, N.J., he is the son of Linda Fox Harding and the late William James Griffin Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Norman Bowman.
A member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Jimmy graduated from Hickory High School in 1980. He had retired after 35 years from his business, Jim's Maintenance, and still owned J.G. Properties.
He was a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and going to the beach, but his main joy was spending time with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christa Bowman Griffin of the home; mother, Linda Fox Harding of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Martha Bowman of Bethlehem; stepsisters, Judy Combs Benfield of Hickory, Chantae Johnson and husband, Phillip, of Crossnore; stepbrother, Ned Combs and wife, Nancy, of Hickory; two brothers-in-law, Neil Bowman of Bethlehem and fiancée, Dawn Dellinger, Todd Bowman of Bethlehem; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Neil Bowman and Pastor Dale Bost officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2021.