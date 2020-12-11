William "Bill" Joseph Hasty
June 21, 1932 - December 8, 2020
Bill Hasty, 88, of Conover, passed into heaven Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Bill was born in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Joseph Theodore Hasty and the late Martha Melitta Butzon. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice Martha Favre.
Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hickory and was self-employed. Bill was an entrepreneur owning several businesses over the years, including Dixie Foam Rubber, with the last being Hasty Service. Bill was a member of the Morganton 244 bridge club obtaining bronze life-master status and for many years was an avid tennis player.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.
Bill was famous for his corny jokes and the limitless stories of his youth.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Dorrie Hasty of the home; the sunshine of his life, daughter, Holly Smith of Hickory; sons, Joe and wife, Nancy Hasty, of Morganton, Avery and wife, Angela Hasty, of Hickory and DeeAnne Langley of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Scott Hasty, Dawson Hasty, Carl Langley, Will Langley, Matthew Hasty, Caleb Hasty and Madilyn Hasty; his sister, MaryLou Stephens and husband, Dan Stephens, of Marietta, Ga.; brother-in-law, Gregory Favre of Sacramento, Calif.; niece, Monica Kauppinen of Sacramento, Calif.; nephews, Jeff Favre and wife, Gina, of Los Angeles, Calif., Bryan Stephens and wife, Linda, of Marietta, Ga., and Karl Stephens and wife, Liz, of Savannah, Ga.; great-nieces, Melitta Kauppinen of Long Beach, Calif., Violet Favre of Long Angeles Calif., Sterling Stephens of Savannah, Ga., AnnMarie of Savannah, Ga.; and great-nephew, Gilbert Stephens.
A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Hickory 237 2nd St. in Hickory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, Tenn., or to the Good Samaritan Fund First Presbyterian Church of Hickory.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.