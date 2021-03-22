Bill was one of my favorite people in the world. We could talk to each other for hours about everything under the sun. Bill took time to offer advise on how to fix something or just talk to a friend. I loved to stop by and see what project he was working on. He could build or fix anything and he never stopped working. I think projects made him happy. He had a young mans mind full of ideas, with a old man's knowledge. There was so many times my wife would call me after dark. I would tell her I just stopped to talk to Bill and minutes became hours. What ever we was talking about the conversation always drifted to his beautiful wife Barbara who he was so very much in love with. He was a proud father and he had lots of wonderful stories about being a Dad. To know Bill is to understand what and who made America great! It takes men like Bill with back bone, ambition and a heart of gold to make a country like America. I know he is in heaven fixing something right now...

Benjamin kirk March 23, 2021