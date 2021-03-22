William "Bill" Ray McCormick Jr.
June 3, 1937 - March 21, 2021
Bill McCormick, 83, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 4:29 a.m., at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Bill was born June 3, 1937, to the late William Ray McCormick Sr. and Virginia Clendenen McCormick.
Bill lived a full and fruitful life and will be missed by all. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force as a vehicle technician from January 1956 to January 1960. After Bill's military service, he moved to Hickory in 1967, Bill left his job as a diesel mechanic to purchase a small truck stop offering service and engine repair. In 1984, Anchor Truck Sales and Richey Truck Repair (Matthew Richey) merged in 1996 to form Anchor-Richey Emergency Vehicle Services, Inc. Bill retired from Anchor-Richey EVS in 2010.
Bill McCormick is survived by his wife, Barbara McCormick; ex-wife, Karin McCormick; daughters, Diana Strickland, Dottie Hefner, and Shannon Hayes; sons, Jim McCormick, and Bobby Abernathy; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, March 24, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The service will follow at 3 p.m. at Catawba Funeral Home with Adam Taylor officiating with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
of choice.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.