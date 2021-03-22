Menu
William Ray "Bill" McCormick Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
William "Bill" Ray McCormick Jr.

June 3, 1937 - March 21, 2021

Bill McCormick, 83, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 4:29 a.m., at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born June 3, 1937, to the late William Ray McCormick Sr. and Virginia Clendenen McCormick.

Bill lived a full and fruitful life and will be missed by all. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force as a vehicle technician from January 1956 to January 1960. After Bill's military service, he moved to Hickory in 1967, Bill left his job as a diesel mechanic to purchase a small truck stop offering service and engine repair. In 1984, Anchor Truck Sales and Richey Truck Repair (Matthew Richey) merged in 1996 to form Anchor-Richey Emergency Vehicle Services, Inc. Bill retired from Anchor-Richey EVS in 2010.

Bill McCormick is survived by his wife, Barbara McCormick; ex-wife, Karin McCormick; daughters, Diana Strickland, Dottie Hefner, and Shannon Hayes; sons, Jim McCormick, and Bobby Abernathy; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, March 24, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The service will follow at 3 p.m. at Catawba Funeral Home with Adam Taylor officiating with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity of choice.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
NC
Mar
24
Service
3:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to his family. I had the pleasure of knowing his lovely wife, Barbara. She is a marvelous person. Thinking of you and yours most affectionately at this time Barbara.
Wanda S. Helton
March 29, 2021
Diana and family, So sorry to hear about your dad. Keeping you all in my prayers. May the good Lord bring you peace. Love you.
Ann Boyette
March 23, 2021
Bill was one of my favorite people in the world. We could talk to each other for hours about everything under the sun. Bill took time to offer advise on how to fix something or just talk to a friend. I loved to stop by and see what project he was working on. He could build or fix anything and he never stopped working. I think projects made him happy. He had a young mans mind full of ideas, with a old man's knowledge. There was so many times my wife would call me after dark. I would tell her I just stopped to talk to Bill and minutes became hours. What ever we was talking about the conversation always drifted to his beautiful wife Barbara who he was so very much in love with. He was a proud father and he had lots of wonderful stories about being a Dad. To know Bill is to understand what and who made America great! It takes men like Bill with back bone, ambition and a heart of gold to make a country like America. I know he is in heaven fixing something right now...
Benjamin kirk
March 23, 2021
Barbara we are so saddened about the loss of Bill . Your family will continue to be in our prayers.
Ron and Kay Greene
March 22, 2021
I was saddened to see this in the paper this morning. We alway enjoyed seeing him out as we passed by. Had many wonderful conversations with him. He´ll truly be missed by all. Praying for you Barbara & family as you lay him to rest.
Debbie and Richard Ferrell
March 22, 2021
Barbara, very sorry to hear of Bill's passing - I'm sure you are broken hearted. Praying for you - I miss you sweet friend.
Connie Burton
March 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Just know that the pain and suffering is gone and he is enjoying a new life.
Donald and Diane
March 22, 2021
