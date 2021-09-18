William "Wayne" NelsonWilliam "Wayne" Nelson died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, but we'd like to tell you about his life rather than his death.Wayne (the only people who called him William were bill collectors or telemarketers), lived his entire life in Caldwell County, apart from a three-year stint in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and took up temporary residence in Vietnam and Thailand.Wayne was known for his dry wit, generosity and desire to help others. At a young age, he learned to cook from his Maw, and made the best cube steak, mashed potatoes and gravy you ever put in your mouth. To many folks around town, he was the "mailman" since he worked more than 30 years at the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail in Lenoir and later working in Hickory, before retiring.Wayne married his high school love, Linda Murray, in 1964, and built a life loving and bickering with her until the end. She is understandably devastated by the loss, as are his children, Amanda Mlekush and Chase Nelson. For Jennings, Sheridan and Rush Brasier and Bryce and Emmalyn Nelson, they have lost a great bear hugger and a proud "Popster" who loved them unconditionally.If you met Wayne, it's likely you remember him because he oozed personality. He had a lifelong love of dancing to Motown music, hosting gatherings at his house (the Christmas Eve drop-in was epic) and feeding anyone who stopped by some of his home cooking. Despite being raised in a small town in the South, he was open-minded and treated folks equally, long before it was considered fashionable or the woke thing to do.Sober since 1998, he encouraged and sponsored quite a few people on their journeys to sobriety. Because of that, we'd like to ask that memorials be sent to the Caldwell House, Wayne Nelson Memorial, 951 Kenham Pl., Lenoir, NC 28645. If there's anything we know and believe, it's that Wayne would want us to continue finding a way to help others, especially now.Due to COVID-19, family services will be private.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory