Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Wayne" Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
William "Wayne" Nelson

William "Wayne" Nelson died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, but we'd like to tell you about his life rather than his death.

Wayne (the only people who called him William were bill collectors or telemarketers), lived his entire life in Caldwell County, apart from a three-year stint in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and took up temporary residence in Vietnam and Thailand.

Wayne was known for his dry wit, generosity and desire to help others. At a young age, he learned to cook from his Maw, and made the best cube steak, mashed potatoes and gravy you ever put in your mouth. To many folks around town, he was the "mailman" since he worked more than 30 years at the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail in Lenoir and later working in Hickory, before retiring.

Wayne married his high school love, Linda Murray, in 1964, and built a life loving and bickering with her until the end. She is understandably devastated by the loss, as are his children, Amanda Mlekush and Chase Nelson. For Jennings, Sheridan and Rush Brasier and Bryce and Emmalyn Nelson, they have lost a great bear hugger and a proud "Popster" who loved them unconditionally.

If you met Wayne, it's likely you remember him because he oozed personality. He had a lifelong love of dancing to Motown music, hosting gatherings at his house (the Christmas Eve drop-in was epic) and feeding anyone who stopped by some of his home cooking. Despite being raised in a small town in the South, he was open-minded and treated folks equally, long before it was considered fashionable or the woke thing to do.

Sober since 1998, he encouraged and sponsored quite a few people on their journeys to sobriety. Because of that, we'd like to ask that memorials be sent to the Caldwell House, Wayne Nelson Memorial, 951 Kenham Pl., Lenoir, NC 28645. If there's anything we know and believe, it's that Wayne would want us to continue finding a way to help others, especially now.

Due to COVID-19, family services will be private.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you all. Wayne was a special person in our that to us. Love you all.
Shannon Coffey
Friend
October 6, 2021
Loving thoughts and prayers to Linda and family. I have not seen Wayne in years but have some good memories of the family.
Sylvia Torrence
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results