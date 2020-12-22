William "Bill" R. PeeteNovember 4, 1944 - December 18, 2020William "Bill" Ratcliff Peete, 76, of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Bill was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Pensacola, Fla., to the late Henry Willis Peete and Louise Lucas Peete.His early years were spent near Birmingham, Ala., before his family moved to Miami, Fla. There in second grade, he met Gloria Snelling, who would later become his wife of 53 years. Upon graduating from Miami-Jackson High School he attended Florida State University. In 1967, he graduated from F.S.U., married Gloria, and entered the Air Force. Together, they were stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and Key West, Fla., and while there, son, David, was born in 1971. Bill received an honorable discharge as captain from the Air Force and they moved to Miami, Fla. After a brief time in Tallahassee, Fla., they settled in Fort Myers, Fla., where Bill was employed with Florida Power & Light for 20 years. After retiring from Florida Power, Bill and Gloria moved to Hickory to start a new phase of life. There, Bill worked for Technibilt in Newton for 10 years. During the last few years, he worked at Lowe's Home Improvement in Lincolnton. During his 24 years in the Hickory area, Bill and Gloria faithfully attend Mountain View Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Bill enjoyed building and fixing things in his workshop, spending time with his friends and family, camping and traveling and spending time in the great outdoors! Bill was a gentle, encouraging, and, caring man whose sense of humor resonated with all who knew him. His strong faith and a deep love for his family and friends will truly be missed.Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria Snelling Peete; his son, David Peete and his wife, Lisa Hoffpauir Peete, of Huntersville; his granddaughters, Sydney Peete and Anna Wood, and grandson, Luke Wood; and numerous extended family members.He was preceded in death by his older sister, HenryKay Ostrom of Muskegon, Mich.A celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.Burke Mortuary of Maiden