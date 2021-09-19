William Stephen PunchMarch 23, 1962 - September 16, 2021William Stephen Punch, 59, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born March 23, 1962, in Catawba County, the son of the late Thomas Pinkney Punch Sr. and Marjorie Blalock Punch. He was a brass nailer in the furniture industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Pinkney Punch Jr.He is survived by his sons, Michael Punch (Kim) and Sgt. Matthew Punch (Ashlyn) of Conover; grandchildren, Aubrey Punch, Connor Punch and Aria Punch; fiancée, Viola Eckard; stepchildren, Bruce Barker (Von Barker) Teresa Long (Rick Long); stepgrandchildren, Bailey Barker, Anabelle Barker, Logan Barker and Jason Warren; and a number of aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Christ Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton