William Stephen Punch
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
William Stephen Punch

March 23, 1962 - September 16, 2021

William Stephen Punch, 59, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 23, 1962, in Catawba County, the son of the late Thomas Pinkney Punch Sr. and Marjorie Blalock Punch. He was a brass nailer in the furniture industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Pinkney Punch Jr.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Punch (Kim) and Sgt. Matthew Punch (Ashlyn) of Conover; grandchildren, Aubrey Punch, Connor Punch and Aria Punch; fiancée, Viola Eckard; stepchildren, Bruce Barker (Von Barker) Teresa Long (Rick Long); stepgrandchildren, Bailey Barker, Anabelle Barker, Logan Barker and Jason Warren; and a number of aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Christ Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 4:45p.m.
Christ Church
Hickory, NC
Sep
21
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Christ Church
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Viola, I am so sorry for your loss. I will pray for you and your family. He will be missed.
Elaine Young
Work
September 19, 2021
