William Earl Roberts
1954 - 2020
William Earl Roberts

February 26, 1954 - December 14, 2020

William Earl Roberts, 66, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1954, in Jacksonville, Fla., the son of the late Edgar Earl Roberts and Rosalie Rowe Harrell. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Allen Roberts.

William was an avid fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brian Roberts; cousins, Elizabeth Campbell and husband, Wayne, Rosalie Raley and husband, Jimmy, Ann Cansler and husband, Johnny, Helen Gabriel; and loving companion, Tanya Looper.

There are no funeral service scheduled at this time.

Drum Funeral & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
