William Bedford "Buddy" Teague Jr.August 23, 1943 - October 5, 2021William Bedford "Buddy" Teague Jr., born Aug. 23, 1943, of Conover, died at N.C. State Veteran's Home in Salisbury, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.He is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Teague, of the home; sons, Aaron K. Teague and wife, Dr. Nicole Hahna Teague, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jonathan K. Teague and wife, Ashley Searles Teague, of Frisco, Texas. He has three grandsons, Noah, Gavin, and August; as well as one granddaughter, Molly. He also leaves two sisters, Linda Teague Auton of Lenoir, and Elaine Teague Paige of Myrtle Beach, S.C.He was preceded in death by his father, William Bedford Teague Sr.; mother, Carlee Bowman Teague; and brother, William Terry Teague.He was a 1966 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and employed by the USDA as the County Director of the Farm Service Agency, formerly known as the Agriculture and Conservation Service in Iredell County. He retired in 1996 with 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to his former high school known as Oak Hill Development, a 501c(3), 4537 Oak Hill School Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645.