William Bedford "Buddy" Teague Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
William Bedford "Buddy" Teague Jr.

August 23, 1943 - October 5, 2021

William Bedford "Buddy" Teague Jr., born Aug. 23, 1943, of Conover, died at N.C. State Veteran's Home in Salisbury, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Teague, of the home; sons, Aaron K. Teague and wife, Dr. Nicole Hahna Teague, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jonathan K. Teague and wife, Ashley Searles Teague, of Frisco, Texas. He has three grandsons, Noah, Gavin, and August; as well as one granddaughter, Molly. He also leaves two sisters, Linda Teague Auton of Lenoir, and Elaine Teague Paige of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Bedford Teague Sr.; mother, Carlee Bowman Teague; and brother, William Terry Teague.

He was a 1966 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and employed by the USDA as the County Director of the Farm Service Agency, formerly known as the Agriculture and Conservation Service in Iredell County. He retired in 1996 with 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to his former high school known as Oak Hill Development, a 501c(3), 4537 Oak Hill School Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Buddy. My sincere sympathy for his family and friends.
Susan Hayes Blizzard
Work
October 12, 2021
Hi Brenda and Family, So sorry for your loss. I just happened to see the obituary. I misplaced your number after leaving CVBH. Praying God grants you peace at the sad time.
Debra Fleming
Other
October 11, 2021
