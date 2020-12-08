Menu
Hickory Daily Record
William Lee Tysinger Jr.
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
William Lee Tysinger Jr.

April 30, 1926 - December 5, 2020

William Lee Tysinger Jr., 94, of Lenoir, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

He was born April 30, 1926, in Hickory, to the late Wiliam Lee Tysinger Sr. and Mildred McCall Tysinger. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Sherman Tysinger; and daughter, Carol Mullis Tysinger.

Mr. Tysinger was a graduate of Lenoir High School and a 1946 Naval Engineering graduate of the University of Virginia where he boxed and lettered in football.

After school, his career started as an electrical engineer with General Electric. He married his school sweetheart, Ruth Sherman. Returning to Lenoir, he assumed the family business, Home Electric Company.

Over the years he was a two-term county commissioner and served with various community organizations.

As an active member of St. James Episcopal Church he served on the Vestry and was a lifelong choir member.

He enjoyed travel and family gatherings. In later life, he enjoyed socializing with good friends, Silvio Martinot and Charles Hathcock, having lively, weekly discussions of their lives and world events.

Survivors include William Stuart Tysinger and wife, Neena, of Lenoir and John Sherman Tysinger and wife, Karen, of Hickory; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A private family funeral will occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, he was a great family man and committed to the community. I have fond memories of him and know he will be missed.
Tony Frick
December 8, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of such a special person in your life.
Debra and Steve Thompson
December 8, 2020
