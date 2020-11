William "Billy" WhittingtonWilliam A. "Billy" Whittington, 69, of Hickory, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. A private graveside service was held in the Baker Cemetery in Marion, S.C.Mr. Whittington was born in Florence, S.C., a son of the late Edward White Whittington and Sara Baker Whittington. He was a graduate of Marion High School and received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He had a long career with Oxford Industries and Bosch, before retiring as a Senior Project Manager with Corning. Mr. Whittington was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory.Surviving are his wife, Barbara Brown Whittington of the home; brothers, Edward W. Whittington and wife, Donna Meares Whittington of Mullins, S.C., John M. Whittington and his wife, Jane Myers Whittington of Marion, S.C.Memorials may be made to the A.L.S. Association ( ALS.org ) 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.Richardson Funeral Home, Marion, S.C.