Willie Beatty
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Willie Beatty

September 27, 1926 - December 14, 2020

Willie Corriher Beatty, 94, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

She was born Sept. 27, 1926, in Rowan County, to the late Hubert and Ella Allison Corriher.

Willie was a member of Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church, Women of the Church, and enjoyed crafting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Beatty; twin sister, Sarah Corriher; brothers, Jack Corriher and Alex Corriher; and sisters, Clarcy Barnhardt and Evelyn Holt.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Jerry Beatty and wife, Joy Lynn, of Sherrills Ford and Charles Beatty and wife, Barbara, of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Josh Beatty (Kate), Jon David Beatty (Brooke) and Jenaleigh Ohlin (Chris); great-grandchildren, Kennedy Beatty, Madison Beatty, McKinley Beatty, Julie Ohlin, Ken Ohlin and Emma Kate Beatty; and sisters-in-law, Jo Corriher of Mount Ulla and Dorothy Corriher of Mocksville.

A graveside service to celebrate Willie's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church in Sherrills Ford. The Rev. Russ Reighley will officiate. Willie's body will lie in state from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service (the Beatty family will not be present). The Beatty family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 246, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 or to Abernethy Laurels, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Lying in State
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church
Sherrills Ford, NC
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church
Sherrills Ford, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
