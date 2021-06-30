Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Pritchard Coffey
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Willie Pritchard Coffey

January 5, 1923 - June 28, 2021

Mrs. Willie Pritchard Coffey of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health.

Lovingly referred to as "Bill," she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and wonderful friend to all whose lives she touched.

After World War II, she married her loving husband, Don, who served in the Army. They settled in Hickory where they started their family and lived their entire married life.

She was the daughter of the Rev. W. J. and Emma Pritchard and the mother of one son, Lamar. Bill was the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Scott and Derrick.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Lamar; great-grandson, Isaac; sisters, Verna Teague, Edith Vaughn, Ailene Fox, Pauline McDade, Elizabeth Curtis, and Ruth Nicholson; as well as brother, Raymond Pritchard.

Bill is survived by daughter-in-law, Ann; grandsons, Scott and wife, April, Derrick and wife, Stacey; three precious great-granddaughters, Reid, Shelbi, and Aleesha; and brother, Herbert Pritchard and wife, Mary. She is survived as well by many nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory.

Bill was fiercely independent and lived a full and blessed life and was totally devoted to living her life as a faithful representative of her greatest love, Jesus Christ. She was a Sunday school teacher of children and adults as well for many years and was the last surviving charter member of The Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory).

She was a prolific writer, full of wisdom and wit with great insight on so many things. Knowing Bill was an adventure that was greatly appreciated by her family and her many friends because we never knew what story she was going to share or what conversation she would engage in.

Most of all, Bill loved her family and instilled in us strong values that have served us well. It was our great honor to love and care for her and she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

The receiving of friends will be held for Bill at Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory), 2123 5th St. NE in Hickory, Thursday, July 1, from 2 to 3 p.m., with her service following at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Harvey Turner Jr. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Senior Adult Ministry at the Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory).

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory)
2123 5th St. NE, Hickory, NC
Jul
1
Service
3:00p.m.
Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory)
2123 5th St. NE, Hickory, NC
Jul
1
Burial
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.