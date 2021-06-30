Willie Pritchard CoffeyJanuary 5, 1923 - June 28, 2021Mrs. Willie Pritchard Coffey of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health.Lovingly referred to as "Bill," she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and wonderful friend to all whose lives she touched.After World War II, she married her loving husband, Don, who served in the Army. They settled in Hickory where they started their family and lived their entire married life.She was the daughter of the Rev. W. J. and Emma Pritchard and the mother of one son, Lamar. Bill was the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Scott and Derrick.She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Lamar; great-grandson, Isaac; sisters, Verna Teague, Edith Vaughn, Ailene Fox, Pauline McDade, Elizabeth Curtis, and Ruth Nicholson; as well as brother, Raymond Pritchard.Bill is survived by daughter-in-law, Ann; grandsons, Scott and wife, April, Derrick and wife, Stacey; three precious great-granddaughters, Reid, Shelbi, and Aleesha; and brother, Herbert Pritchard and wife, Mary. She is survived as well by many nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory.Bill was fiercely independent and lived a full and blessed life and was totally devoted to living her life as a faithful representative of her greatest love, Jesus Christ. She was a Sunday school teacher of children and adults as well for many years and was the last surviving charter member of The Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory).She was a prolific writer, full of wisdom and wit with great insight on so many things. Knowing Bill was an adventure that was greatly appreciated by her family and her many friends because we never knew what story she was going to share or what conversation she would engage in.Most of all, Bill loved her family and instilled in us strong values that have served us well. It was our great honor to love and care for her and she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.The receiving of friends will be held for Bill at Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory), 2123 5th St. NE in Hickory, Thursday, July 1, from 2 to 3 p.m., with her service following at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Harvey Turner Jr. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Senior Adult Ministry at the Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church — Hickory).