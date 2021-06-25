Willie Whisnant HartFebruary 22, 1937 - June 21, 2021Willie Whisnant Hart, 84, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care-Hudson.She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Caldwell County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jacob Hart; son, Randy Hart; brother, Ralph Phillips; and two precious grandchildren, Shane and Jonathan Hart.From the beginning of her life to the end, Willie was strong, caring and selfless. She brought joy to every room she entered and left it with laughter. For decades, the doors to her home were open to family, friends and neighbors. You would often find her cooking in the kitchen, tending her garden or crocheting with yarn. On countless summer nights, family and friends filled her porch with live music of the Appalachian Mountains and the Gospel. Her home reflected her heart, a place many adored, surrounded by beautiful flowers and overflowing with memories.Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David Hart; daughter-in-law, Johnsie Hart; and grandchildren, Amber Hart and Joseph Hart and wife.Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m., at Promised Land Ministries, conducted by the Rev. Bill Honeycutt. Interment will immediately follow at Bethlehem Church of God. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Promised Land Ministries, prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be members of the family and her church family.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory