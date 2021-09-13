Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Huffman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Willie Huffman

April 18, 1930 - September 9, 2021

Willie Sue Rader Raley Huffman, 91, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, after a long life of loving her family and friends.

She was born April 18, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late William Perry Rader and Mary Poovey Rader.

Willie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newton, and most known for her service at Winn-Dixie where she was employed as a cashier and bookkeeper. It was very common for someone to approach her and say: "I know you from Winn-Dixie." She was a kind, sweet soul combined with unrequited strength and her distinctive beautiful grey hair and her natural smile made her known to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Raley; second husband, Forney Huffman; brothers, Woodrow Wilson Rader and Perry Ralph Rader; and sisters, Mary Sigmon and Margaret Moose.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Jimmy Raley and wife, Rosalie, of Cornelius; sister, Jean Harris of Gaithersburg, Md.; nieces, Diane Moose Goodson, husband Kermit; Frances Moose; Alice Moose Wood, husband Otis; Becky Reinhardt Woods; Betty Ann Reinhardt; and nephew, Bobby Reinhardt, and wife, Karen.

The family will have a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss. I knew Willie from the Newton seniors club and Joy eaters. I liked her very much, and she will be missed.
elaine p young
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results