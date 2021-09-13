Willie HuffmanApril 18, 1930 - September 9, 2021Willie Sue Rader Raley Huffman, 91, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, after a long life of loving her family and friends.She was born April 18, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late William Perry Rader and Mary Poovey Rader.Willie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newton, and most known for her service at Winn-Dixie where she was employed as a cashier and bookkeeper. It was very common for someone to approach her and say: "I know you from Winn-Dixie." She was a kind, sweet soul combined with unrequited strength and her distinctive beautiful grey hair and her natural smile made her known to many.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Raley; second husband, Forney Huffman; brothers, Woodrow Wilson Rader and Perry Ralph Rader; and sisters, Mary Sigmon and Margaret Moose.Those left to cherish her memory are son, Jimmy Raley and wife, Rosalie, of Cornelius; sister, Jean Harris of Gaithersburg, Md.; nieces, Diane Moose Goodson, husband Kermit; Frances Moose; Alice Moose Wood, husband Otis; Becky Reinhardt Woods; Betty Ann Reinhardt; and nephew, Bobby Reinhardt, and wife, Karen.The family will have a private graveside service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.