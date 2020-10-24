Willie LunsfordAugust 7, 1941 - October 21, 2020Willie Joe Lunsford, 79, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation.He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Coy "Duck" Lunsford and Sally Anderson Lunsford.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Lunsford; and sisters, Betty Terry and Peggy Chewing.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tracy Lunsford and wife, Melissa, and Chris Lunsford; grandchildren, Katie Varnadoe, Allen Varnadoe, Darrenee Nolen, and Christopher Lunsford; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Abernethy, and Wanda Setzer; and brother, David Lunsford.Willie's celebration of life will be held at a later date.Sisk-Butler Funeral Home