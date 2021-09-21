Menu
Willie Rhoney "Ruth" Shull
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Willie "Ruth" Rhoney Shull

January 23, 1938 - September 20, 2021

Willie "Ruth" Rhoney Shull, 83, of Vale, went to her heavenly home, Monday Sept. 20, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born in Catawba County, Jan. 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Brittain Rhoney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Odis "Bud" Shull; sister, Glenda Reed; and brothers, Caroll Rhoney and Bob Rhoney.

Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was a teenager, and she was a member of Palm Tree Methodist.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Norman (Michael) of Vale; sons, Danny "Wayne" Shull (Donna) of Vale and Michael "Pete" Shull (Amber) of Vale; grandchildren, Bethany Shull, Nicholas Shull, Noah Shull, and Johnathan Rhoney all of Vale; great-grandchildren, Megan Rhoney and Dillon Rhoney, both of Vale; sisters Wanda Walker (Ken) of Vale and Joyce Walker (Dean) of Vale; brother, Donald Rhoney; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m., at Christian Fellowship Church, 2951 Philadelphia Rd. in Fallston, with Pastor Lloyd Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
NC
Sep
23
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Christian Fellowship Church
2951 Philadelphia Rd., Fallston, NC
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathy for your family. I will always remember Ruth as being a sweet,kind loving lady. She will always hold a special place in my heart. My prayers are for God to comfort all of you and give you peace in the days ahead. God Bless!
Linda Frisbee
September 24, 2021
Ruth was a warm and loving person. She and Bud were such special and very rare people. Their departures were great losses to those who were fortunate enough to know them, but their arrival in heaven was a joyous occasion. We will see them again. May God comfort the family in this hour of sorrow.
Lloyd King
Friend
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Ruth´s passing. She was always such a warm, loving and caring woman. She always had such a quiet and peaceful countenance about her. She will surely be missed by all who knew her. God bless you and may you have comfort and peace in the following days.
Judy Hollar
September 21, 2021
Ruth you will be missed .She always smile and would help any body. An made Best cake's
Donna R Reed
Family
September 21, 2021
