Willie "Ruth" Rhoney ShullJanuary 23, 1938 - September 20, 2021Willie "Ruth" Rhoney Shull, 83, of Vale, went to her heavenly home, Monday Sept. 20, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born in Catawba County, Jan. 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Brittain Rhoney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Odis "Bud" Shull; sister, Glenda Reed; and brothers, Caroll Rhoney and Bob Rhoney.Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was a teenager, and she was a member of Palm Tree Methodist.She is survived by her daughter, Robin Norman (Michael) of Vale; sons, Danny "Wayne" Shull (Donna) of Vale and Michael "Pete" Shull (Amber) of Vale; grandchildren, Bethany Shull, Nicholas Shull, Noah Shull, and Johnathan Rhoney all of Vale; great-grandchildren, Megan Rhoney and Dillon Rhoney, both of Vale; sisters Wanda Walker (Ken) of Vale and Joyce Walker (Dean) of Vale; brother, Donald Rhoney; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Memorial services will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m., at Christian Fellowship Church, 2951 Philadelphia Rd. in Fallston, with Pastor Lloyd Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Hickory Funeral Home