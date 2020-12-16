Wilma Lee Stewart Deal
December 31, 1932 - December 14, 2020
Mrs. Wilma Lee Stewart Deal, 87, of Newton, passed away, Monday Dec. 14, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.
She was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Veron R. Stewart and Leona Couch Hall Stewart. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and employed in the printing industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clarence Deal; brothers, Frank and Charlie Stewart and Paul Hall; sisters, Laura Seitz and Mary Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Keisler.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Deal and wife, Rita, of Conover, Michael Deal and wife, Sharrie, of Hickory; daughter, Lori Flynn and husband, David, of Catawba; brothers, Dale Stewart of Conover and Joe Stewart of Claremont; sister, Elizabeth McGuire of Texas; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Wilma will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary of Newton. The family will not be present. Due to the COVID-19, all services are private.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.