Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Lee Stewart Deal
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Wilma Lee Stewart Deal

December 31, 1932 - December 14, 2020

Mrs. Wilma Lee Stewart Deal, 87, of Newton, passed away, Monday Dec. 14, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

She was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Veron R. Stewart and Leona Couch Hall Stewart. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and employed in the printing industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clarence Deal; brothers, Frank and Charlie Stewart and Paul Hall; sisters, Laura Seitz and Mary Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Keisler.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Deal and wife, Rita, of Conover, Michael Deal and wife, Sharrie, of Hickory; daughter, Lori Flynn and husband, David, of Catawba; brothers, Dale Stewart of Conover and Joe Stewart of Claremont; sister, Elizabeth McGuire of Texas; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Wilma will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary of Newton. The family will not be present. Due to the COVID-19, all services are private.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss. My husband, Sonny Kale, worked with Wilma man years at Piedmont. She was a wonderful woman.
SHIRLEY KALE
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results