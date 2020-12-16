Wilma Lee Stewart DealDecember 31, 1932 - December 14, 2020Mrs. Wilma Lee Stewart Deal, 87, of Newton, passed away, Monday Dec. 14, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.She was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Veron R. Stewart and Leona Couch Hall Stewart. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and employed in the printing industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clarence Deal; brothers, Frank and Charlie Stewart and Paul Hall; sisters, Laura Seitz and Mary Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Keisler.She is survived by her sons, Mark Deal and wife, Rita, of Conover, Michael Deal and wife, Sharrie, of Hickory; daughter, Lori Flynn and husband, David, of Catawba; brothers, Dale Stewart of Conover and Joe Stewart of Claremont; sister, Elizabeth McGuire of Texas; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Wilma will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary of Newton. The family will not be present. Due to the COVID-19, all services are private.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton