Wilton Scronce



April 14, 1949 - October 3, 2020



Wilton Scronce of Conover lived a happy life full of friends and family. Wilton was a proud graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University. Wilton loved to make friends and to exercise, and he did both passionately at the Shuford YMCA in Conover. Wilton was a dedicated environmentalist who enjoyed hiking, bicycling, and being outdoors, especially when he could do these things with the friends and family he loved so much. Wilton was the owner/operator of Koin Kar Wash of Hickory and VIP Laundromat and Car Wash of Conover, where he considered his customers a part of his family. Wilton was generous and caring, always willing to help anyone who needed a hand.



Wilton was preceded in death by his wife, Mardell, and his parents, Warren and Virginia.



Wilton will be greatly missed by his girlfriend, Carolyn Teague; and by his children and grandchildren: daughter, Gretchen Scronce and husband, Haley Hall; son, Guy Scronce and wife, Elizabeth Lamb-Scronce; daughter, Gabrielle Scronce and partner, David Morse; and daughter, Heidi Scronce and husband, Peter Stone. Wilton lived for his grandchildren: Grayson Teague, Harrison Scronce, Amelia Scronce, Emory Hall, Iris Hall, and Rigel Stone. His beloved family also includes siblings, Ronald Scronce and wife, Atsuko, Lorraine Pope and husband, Ernie, Wade Scronce and wife, Lindsey; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family will hold a private memorial service. While the current pandemic prohibits us all from gathering in one place to remember Wilton, we encourage those who can to go for a walk in his memory.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one of these places Wilton loved: Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, 1104 Conover Blvd. E, Conover, NC 28613 or to Rocky Face Park, 621 Liledoun Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2020.