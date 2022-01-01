Winifred "Wink" Loretta Jones Morrow Van ZileJune 1, 1935 - December 30, 2021Mrs. Winifred "Wink" Loretta Jones Morrow Van Zile, 86, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence.She was born June 1, 1935, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Murphy Pinkney Jones and Annie Louise Poovey Jones. She was employed in retail sales and textiles prior to her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Morrow; and her second husband, Vernon "Pat" Van Zile.Survivors are her daughter, Donna McElrath and husband, Kenneth, of Marion; brothers, Willie Jones and wife, Judy, of Newton and Glenn Jones and wife, Virginia, of Catawba; and sisters, Judy Fulton of Conover and Sophie Dellinger of Newton.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., in Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with the Revs. David Morrow and Tim Morrow officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 12to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton