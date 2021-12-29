Menu
Winston Wilkinson Lyerly
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oak Ridge Military Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Winston Wilkinson Lyerly

September 11, 1944 - December 25, 2021

Winston Wilkinson Lyerly, 77, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born Sept. 11, 1944, in Hickory, he was the son of the late John Lafayette Lyerly and Dorothy Wilkinson Lyerly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Lafayette Lyerly Jr.; and sister, Helen Lyerly Ford.

Winston was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He enjoyed a 38-year career with Merchants Distributors Incorporated in Retail Development. His job allowed him to meet and interact with people up and down the East Coast. A natural connector, he easily forged lasting friendships with classmates, co-workers, and business associates.

Winston enjoyed spending his time cooking, playing golf, and relaxing at the beach. However, he was happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends. Bearing a true servant's heart, he cared for others and always offered a helping hand to anyone in need. He was blessed with a host of close friends whom he considered family. Many lives have been touched by his generous heart and caring soul.

Winston is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Hartman Lyerly, of the home; daughter, Paige Lyerly Hendren (Patrick); son, Winston C. Lyerly (Angie Stone); granddaughters, Lauren Lyerly and Caroline Hendren; and grandson, Chip Hendren, all of Hickory. Also surviving him are sisters-in-law (whom he considered as real sisters), Lyn Hartman Powers (James) and Ann Hartman Hamrick (Doug) of Chapin, S.C.; as well as nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Winston attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church Christian Aid Fund, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I can still see him coming up the hill with Holly. He will be missed in the "chairs"! I am here if and when you need me.
Judy Jones
January 20, 2022
Susan and family I am so so sorry for your loss. He was a sweet man. The years I worked at Wake forest Internal Medicine( at check out) I enjoyed seeing him come in and you too Susan. May God give you peace and may you feel God's love and strength during this time of sorrow.
Angie Moser
January 5, 2022
Susan, My heart breaks for you and your family. Bill and I were saddened to hear that Winston had passed away. Iwas in school with Winston and remember what a funny and fun guy he was. I am saying prayers for you and the children. Sending Love
ChiChi Tourtellot
Friend
December 31, 2021
Although I am not a member of the family, Winston treated me, my sister and my parents like we were part of his family. I offer my condolences to Susan, Paige, and little Winston.
Gavin Deal
Friend
December 30, 2021
We send our sympathy and love to Susan and family.
John and Susan Hoff
Friend
December 30, 2021
We loved Winston and we love you Susan and your family! We´re thankful for your friendship while we lived in Hickory and that the friendship spans the existing distance. Winston was funny, loving, and caring. I miss our times of sitting on the pew together at St Luke´s UMC. Our heart breaks for you.
Denise and Terry Yow
Friend
December 29, 2021
