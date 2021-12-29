Winston Wilkinson LyerlySeptember 11, 1944 - December 25, 2021Winston Wilkinson Lyerly, 77, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born Sept. 11, 1944, in Hickory, he was the son of the late John Lafayette Lyerly and Dorothy Wilkinson Lyerly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Lafayette Lyerly Jr.; and sister, Helen Lyerly Ford.Winston was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He enjoyed a 38-year career with Merchants Distributors Incorporated in Retail Development. His job allowed him to meet and interact with people up and down the East Coast. A natural connector, he easily forged lasting friendships with classmates, co-workers, and business associates.Winston enjoyed spending his time cooking, playing golf, and relaxing at the beach. However, he was happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends. Bearing a true servant's heart, he cared for others and always offered a helping hand to anyone in need. He was blessed with a host of close friends whom he considered family. Many lives have been touched by his generous heart and caring soul.Winston is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Hartman Lyerly, of the home; daughter, Paige Lyerly Hendren (Patrick); son, Winston C. Lyerly (Angie Stone); granddaughters, Lauren Lyerly and Caroline Hendren; and grandson, Chip Hendren, all of Hickory. Also surviving him are sisters-in-law (whom he considered as real sisters), Lyn Hartman Powers (James) and Ann Hartman Hamrick (Doug) of Chapin, S.C.; as well as nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.Winston attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church Christian Aid Fund, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.