Yee Vang
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Yee Vang

June 10, 1962 - December 18, 2020

Yee Vang of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born June 10, 1962, in Laos, Yee was the son of the late Ga Lo Vang and Mee Lee.

Mr. Vang was a dedicated husband and father to all of his children and grandchildren. For over 35 years his love and devotion to his wife, Vang Xiong, surpassed all understanding and that same love will live on with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vang Xiong; and his five children, Billy Vang, Cindy Vang and husband, Vue Yang, Stephanie Vang and husband, Chue Xiong, Tommy Vang, and Jimmy Vang; and three grandchildren, Chloe Vang, Destin Yang and Everly Yang.

A celebration of life service will held at Catawba Funeral Home, Saturday, Dec. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Catawba Memorial Park, at 11 a.m.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorial.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
27
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
27
Burial
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Memorial Park
