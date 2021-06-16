Yvonne "Vonnie" Rose Manning GourleyYvonne "Vonnie" Rose Manning Gourley, 67, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Fairbanks, Ala., the daughter of the late Wesley Manning and Betty Jolly Manning. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Gourley Sr.; son, Tanner Hallman; and a brother, Ward Manning.Vonnie loved and adored children so she established and owned Country Mouse Playhouse until her retirement to fulfill her passion for childhood development. She was always the life of the party, enjoyed hosting friends and family for events especially for holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed shag music and was always up for a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the Shag Festival, SOS.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kelsey Kenley and husband, Jason, Jenell Hallman and Rayna Williams and husband, Joshua; stepchildren, Bob Gourley (Heather Griffin) and Kakki Morgan (Ed); grandchildren, Katelyn and Price Kenley, Daylan Hallman, Fred and Leroy Cox, Joshua Williams Jr., Aeriel Williams, Tyree, Tevin, Telly and Tyson Hallman, Rob, Alex and Margaret Gourley, Edwards, Harry and Caroline Morgan; great-grandchild, Aubrey Combs; and numerous other loving family and friends.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Nicholson Funeral Home