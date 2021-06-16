Menu
Yvonne Rose Manning "Vonnie" Gourley
Yvonne "Vonnie" Rose Manning Gourley

Yvonne "Vonnie" Rose Manning Gourley, 67, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Fairbanks, Ala., the daughter of the late Wesley Manning and Betty Jolly Manning. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Gourley Sr.; son, Tanner Hallman; and a brother, Ward Manning.

Vonnie loved and adored children so she established and owned Country Mouse Playhouse until her retirement to fulfill her passion for childhood development. She was always the life of the party, enjoyed hosting friends and family for events especially for holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed shag music and was always up for a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the Shag Festival, SOS.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kelsey Kenley and husband, Jason, Jenell Hallman and Rayna Williams and husband, Joshua; stepchildren, Bob Gourley (Heather Griffin) and Kakki Morgan (Ed); grandchildren, Katelyn and Price Kenley, Daylan Hallman, Fred and Leroy Cox, Joshua Williams Jr., Aeriel Williams, Tyree, Tevin, Telly and Tyson Hallman, Rob, Alex and Margaret Gourley, Edwards, Harry and Caroline Morgan; great-grandchild, Aubrey Combs; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel
135 E, Statesville, NC
Our dear Vonnie, our friendship took numerous twists and turns through out the years!! I will always remember your first message to me on messenger. You helped me through Angel's death. I'm in shock to learn of this very sad sad news. You're soooooooo missed. So, tiny twister, shag, shag, shag all over those streets of gold and all over Heaven! Thank you for all your love
Pamela Isenhour
Friend
August 25, 2021
So truely sorry for your loss! Loved Vonnie! She always made me laugh when chatting with her! She´s in a much better place with the arms of God around her.
Amy Redmon
Friend
June 15, 2021
