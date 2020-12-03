Zach Hampton
Zacharias "Zach" Steven Hampton, 37, of Mt. Ulla, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Zach was born June 21, 1983, in Catawba County, and was the son of Roger Steven Hampton and Wanda Newton Hampton of Taylorsville. He was a graduate of Alexander Central High School and Appalachian State University. On May 30, 2009, he married Katherine "Kari" Lawson Hampton and was employed with Gerry Wood Auto Group.
In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by one daughter, Nora Katherine "Nora Kate" Hampton; maternal grandmother, Naomi Richey Newton; mother-in-law, Kathy Lawson; brother-in-law, Kevin Lawson (Mary Mc); and niece and nephew, Ellie and William Lawson.
Zach was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Floyd Berlin Newton; paternal grandparents, Robert Marion Hampton, Glenna Thompson Hampton; and father-in-law, Frank Lawson.
A private family service was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. A memorial service will be held for Zach in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research, www.mdanderson.org
