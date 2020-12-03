Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Zach Hampton
1983 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1983
DIED
November 25, 2020
Zach Hampton

Zacharias "Zach" Steven Hampton, 37, of Mt. Ulla, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Zach was born June 21, 1983, in Catawba County, and was the son of Roger Steven Hampton and Wanda Newton Hampton of Taylorsville. He was a graduate of Alexander Central High School and Appalachian State University. On May 30, 2009, he married Katherine "Kari" Lawson Hampton and was employed with Gerry Wood Auto Group.

In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by one daughter, Nora Katherine "Nora Kate" Hampton; maternal grandmother, Naomi Richey Newton; mother-in-law, Kathy Lawson; brother-in-law, Kevin Lawson (Mary Mc); and niece and nephew, Ellie and William Lawson.

Zach was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Floyd Berlin Newton; paternal grandparents, Robert Marion Hampton, Glenna Thompson Hampton; and father-in-law, Frank Lawson.

A private family service was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. A memorial service will be held for Zach in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research, www.mdanderson.org.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Service
Fellowship Advent Christian Church
, Bethlehem, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Losing a family member to glioblastoma recently at 36, we send love, sympathy and comfort to the whole family.
Suzanne Milstead
December 1, 2020
Kari, I am so sorry to hear about Zach. You and your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve Walker
December 1, 2020
Kari - My deepest sympathies. I have no words to heal your heart, but my prayers are with you and your family for comfort and healing.
Cindy Hoch
December 1, 2020
Wishing you all peace. Love, The Ledets
Debbie Ledet
December 1, 2020
Kari - I do not have the words to express myself. I know you have a wonderful, supportive family. Please know you are loved and Don and I are lifting you up in prayer. I am thankful you had found such a wonderful man to love you and to father your beautiful daughter. Love and prayers!
Dianne Hankins
December 1, 2020
Kari, my heart and heart goes out to you and your family
Jill Rupert
November 30, 2020
Very sad news for this beautiful and young family, thoughts and prayers for them through this tragedy.
Stephen Day
November 30, 2020
We are saddened to learn of the lost you've had. Please accept our warmest condolences, prayers and that your friends love you and your baby girl and will always be here for you.
Laverne T Stroman
November 30, 2020
Zach your contagious smile and love for life will be missed. You can now be free of all the pain endured in this life. Kari and NK will be well taken care of in your absence.
Cindy Amatuzzo
November 28, 2020
It was an honor and privilege to work with zach. He instilled his love of life in everyone he came into contact with. He was an amazing man and although his memory will live on in all of us, he will be deeply missed. Rest easy my dear friend!
Rick collins
November 28, 2020
I only worked with you a short time but you were my friend I'm going to miss you Zach
Larry Robert's Jr
November 27, 2020