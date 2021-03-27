Menu
Zachary Haynes-Parkhurst
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Zachary Haynes-Parkhurst

February 19, 1998 - March 25, 2021

Zachary Parkhurst, 23, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was born Feb. 19, 1998, son of Richard Allen Parkhurst Jr. (Sheila) and Tamara Marie Haynes (Matthew Mckinney). He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Susan Settlemyre; maternal great-grandfather, Wiley Sanders; maternal grandfathers, Rickey Haynes and Clydie Lail; and aunt, Holly Price-Haynes.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are one son, Jamison Parkhurst and his mother, Macee Gibson of Newton; four brothers, Tyler Shook of Claremont, Chase Webb of Lenoir, Donavon Hill of Lenoir and Sonny Nelson; three sisters, Brooklyn Pearson of Hickory, Ella Calloway and Mikki Jo Calloway; paternal grandfathers, Allen Parkhurst of Hickory and Alan Settlemyre of Rhodhiss; maternal grandmother, Vanessa Sanders of Lenoir; maternal great-grandmother, Sonja Marie Sanders of Lenoir; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive family and friends Sunday, March 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Mackie Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please take time to invest in your family and friends that may be hurting.

Mackie Funeral Service

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So Sorry For The Loss Of Your Family Member ...So Young . Prayers For You .
Linda Slone
March 30, 2021
