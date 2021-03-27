Zachary Haynes-ParkhurstFebruary 19, 1998 - March 25, 2021Zachary Parkhurst, 23, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.He was born Feb. 19, 1998, son of Richard Allen Parkhurst Jr. (Sheila) and Tamara Marie Haynes (Matthew Mckinney). He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Susan Settlemyre; maternal great-grandfather, Wiley Sanders; maternal grandfathers, Rickey Haynes and Clydie Lail; and aunt, Holly Price-Haynes.In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are one son, Jamison Parkhurst and his mother, Macee Gibson of Newton; four brothers, Tyler Shook of Claremont, Chase Webb of Lenoir, Donavon Hill of Lenoir and Sonny Nelson; three sisters, Brooklyn Pearson of Hickory, Ella Calloway and Mikki Jo Calloway; paternal grandfathers, Allen Parkhurst of Hickory and Alan Settlemyre of Rhodhiss; maternal grandmother, Vanessa Sanders of Lenoir; maternal great-grandmother, Sonja Marie Sanders of Lenoir; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive family and friends Sunday, March 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Mackie Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, please take time to invest in your family and friends that may be hurting.Mackie Funeral Service