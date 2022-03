Zeb Steven "Steve" Chester



August 1, 1955 - December 9, 2021



Zeb Steven "Steve" Chester of Hudson passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. He was owner and operator of Steve's Golf Shop in Granite Falls. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis Mitchell Chester. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Zeb Steven "Steve" Chester.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 12, 2021.