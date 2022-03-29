Zella Weaver Swartsel Stiles
August 17, 1933 - March 21, 2022
Zella Weaver Swartsel Stiles was born Aug. 17, 1933, to Charles Louis and Hattie Rae Weaver of Haines City, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Clairea Weaver Shirah.
Zella was a graduate of Florida Southern College. She was an English, Spanish and French teacher at Western Alamance High School in Elon, and was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Hickory, where she was active in Daughters of the King and bible study.
Zella is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Anne Stiles and Marissa Patsey of Cleveland Ohio; and son, Clifton Daniel, Denise Wilson, Erica Nicole and Ethan Christopher Stiles of Hickory.
Graveside services will be held at St. Albans at a time yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 29, 2022.