A.B. Wallace Smith
February 20, 1935 - April 1, 2022
A.B. Wallace Smith, 87, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Concord.
A.B. was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Stanfield, to the late John Arthur Smith and the late Bell Love Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Taylor Smith; sisters, Bertha Smith, Minnie Smith, Mattie Smith and Eva Smith; and brothers, Ralph Smith and Jim Smith.
Survivors include his son, A.B. Wallace (Jennifer) Smith Jr. of Gold Hill; granddaughter, Ashley Krimminger and husband Aaron, of Mount Pleasant; great-granddaughter, Ava Caldwell of Mount Pleasant; sister, Ina Sheffield of Concord; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A.B. proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Southern Friendship Baptist Church. A.B. worked as a foreman in the textile industry, and then became the owner and operator of Smith's Home Improvement for 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending his weekends on High Rock Lake, then later purchased a beach house at Holden Beach that he and his wife, Betty, thoroughly enjoyed. A.B. also loved a good fish fry, Christmas family gatherings, and loved spending time grooming his yard. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Community Home Care & Hospice for their exceptional care. As well as Linda Moss of the VA Home Health Care, Dale Carpenter of In-Home Care, and Cole Meador of Tender Heart Adult Care.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jesse Watkins of Southern Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice at www.communityhch.com
.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concordwww.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2022.